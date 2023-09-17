This historic home offers a unique opportunity for families seeking an ideal location near Utica Square, Brookside, Cherry Street, and the Gathering Place Park. Step inside and be mesmerized by the timeless elegance of this residence that is part of the prestigious historic registry. Meticulously updated to retain its classic allure, this home seamlessly blends modern amenities with the era's architectural design. The kitchen features exquisite details such as quartz countertops and premium appliances including a SubZero refrigerator, 2 sub-zero refrigerator drawers Wolf cook-top, Jenn-Air double ovens, and a 'Sonic' ice machine. Escape to your own personal oasis in the backyard, complete with an inviting inground pool, a covered outdoor area ideal for entertaining, and a basketball court for active outdoor enjoyment. This incredible property offers exceptional features and amenities, but it also benefits from its close proximity to public and several private schools.