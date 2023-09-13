Nestled on a tranquil 1.32-acre cul-de-sac in coveted Spunky Creek, discover a home where luxury meets functionality. Rich cherry woodwork adorns spaces from the wet bar to family room bookcases, all anchored by a captivating stacked stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen showcases custom black walnut cabinets, sleek granite counters, a central island, and premier Electrolux & American Standard appliances, including a recently updated range and a spacious Sub Zero fridge. The expansive master suite offers a private fireplace, dedicated sitting area, and a spa-inspired bath with a multi-head tile shower and an elegant granite vanity. Enhancements haven't been spared: a state-of-the-art wired-in generator (approx $30k) ensures continuous power, while energy-efficient LED lighting illuminates every corner. Security is of no concern with 8+ exterior cameras. Essential updates include a new hot water tank, a cutting-edge $20k aerobic septic system, new sprinkler system, and a top-tier PH balanced water purification system. Experience refined living at its best with 810 Hunters Pt!