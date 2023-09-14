This beautiful new contemporary home tucked in the rolling wooded hills of Catoosa will have you forgetting quickly that the real world exists beyond those hills. The owner loaded this house up with upgrades with the intent of living that peaceful quiet life but plans have been put on hold so call yourself lucky. The 4th bedroom could make a great office and the open-concept kitchen, living, and dining will have you being the envy of your friends and family in no time. Plantation shutters adorn every window, all fixtures have been upgraded and most have remotes, wood look tile throughout will help you keep everything tidy, and a recently purchased fridge, washer, and dryer are included for you to use. This hidden location is an easy commute to Tulsa, Owasso, Claremore, the Mid- America Park in Pryor, Port of Catoosa, Amazon/Quiktrip distribution centers, the International Airport, and the brand-spanking new Costco's 2nd location. The Redbud nature center is down the road and great for hiking and nature discovery but for those times when work or play calls you home you will be set because this location has highspeed fiber available for you as well as the best cell phone coverage.