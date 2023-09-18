The Ozark is a two-story 2,462 sq. ft. home offering 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious game room. This home features an elongated front porch that opens in a foyer. You'll find one secondary bedroom and bathroom right off the foyer, along with a tiled utility room. Continue into a grand, wide open kitchen overlooking the living area and featuring spacious quartz countertops, classic subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island with a deep, single bowl sink and a walk-in corner pantry. Entertain guests in the spacious dining room area flowing from the kitchen. The main bedroom is located privately at the back of the home and features an ensuite bathroom complete with double vanity sinks, a huge walk in closet and large walk in shower with white subway tile surround. Head upstairs through the game room to find the remaining two guest bedrooms and the third full bathroom. The Ozark comes with a covered rear patio giving view to the professionally landscaped front yard. Additional features include natural gas, luxury vinyl flooring at entry, downstairs, halls, living room, kitchen, and dining/breakfast area and utility room, tile in all bathrooms and faux wood window blinds. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED Smart Home base package which includes an Amazon Dot, Front Doorbell Camera, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.