THE NAPLES | The Naples is a two-story floor plan offering 2,293 sq. ft. of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an upstairs game room. As you enter the home through the foyer, you'll pass one secondary bedroom and bathroom and the laundry room. Continue past the stairwell and enter into the open concept living space. The kitchen is open to a cozy breakfast nook and living room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features quartz countertops, classic white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large kitchen island with a deep, single bowl sink. The main bedroom suite is privately located at the back of the home, just off the living room, and features a massive walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, and a walk-in shower with 12x24 inch urban white tile surround. Upstairs you will find an open loft or game room space, two additional secondary bedrooms and the third full bathroom. This home also includes a covered patio and a professionally landscaped and irrigated yard complete with Bermuda sod. Additional features include natural gas, luxury vinyl flooring at entry, downstairs, halls, living room, kitchen, dining/breakfast area, and utility room, tile in all bathrooms and faux wood window blinds. The Naples includes our HOME IS CONNECTED Smart Home base package which includes an Amazon Dot, Front Doorbell Camera, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.