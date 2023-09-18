This beautiful new gated residential development is located deep in southwest Broken Arrow, far enough from the city that you can enjoy peace and privacy, but close enough that you have easy access to all your shopping and entertainment needs. The Village at 1Eleven is just minutes away from the convenience of the Creek Turnpike, connecting you to the greater Tulsa metro community. Its only a 20-minute drive from The Village to downtown Tulsa, and only 10 minutes to Broken Arrows famous Rose District. Other exciting nearby activities and attractions include bowling alleys, movie theaters, the Rose West Dog Park, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Ray Harral Nature Park & Center, the Club at Indian Springs, Haikey Creek Park, and coming soon 53-acre Elam Park that will directly connect to the Village at 1Eleven. This park will contain an 18-hole disc golf course, a community center and aquatics facility, a nature pavilion, a butterfly and water garden, sand volleyball, a splash pad, exercise stations, tennis and pickleball courts, hammocks, playgrounds, and more!