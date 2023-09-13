One-owner home in the sought-after Graystone Subdivision! Bixby School District. Timeless architecturally designed with attention to the smallest details throughout! Incredible full-brick home with finished walkout lower level. 5016 total square footage: 3087sf on the main living level and 1929sf on the lower level. The lower level walkout includes a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath. Also on the lower level is a spacious living area, including an area designed and plumbed for a future kitchen, a storage room, and a walk-in furnace and HWT room. The basement could easily be made into full living quarters for extended family living or a mother-in-law suite. A wall of windows overlooks the covered patio backyard. The backyard was designed for a future pool! The main living level has arches and extensive trim and crown molding. Beautiful woodwork, hardwoods, wood doors, and wood window casing throughout. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and an ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiled walk-in shower. Incredible kitchen with rich cabinetry woodwork and a hidden pantry. The kitchen, breakfast nook, and living area overlook the backyard. Large deck off of the living area with stairs down to the covered extended patio. Oversized garage with 18x10 wide doors to accommodate 3 cars. Lots of storage cabinets!