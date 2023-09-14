Location! Location! This impeccably kept pet-free home is located in a gated community that is close to major hospitals, Dr offices, shopping, restaurants, a golf course, and two major highways. Thick real wood floors can be found throughout the majority of the home and plush carpeting in bedrooms and flex room. A formal dining or second living is located off the entryway and the kitchen has granite, black stainless appliances, and a huge pantry. The primary suite bath has split vanities, separated by a corner spa tub, a tiled step-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet. The sprinkler system will help you maintain the lush green grass in the fully fenced backyard, and the simple professionally landscaped flower bed in the front was designed with low maintenance in mind. All appliances are included but not warranted and please, no pets.