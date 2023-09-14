Location! Location! This impeccably kept pet-free home is located in a gated community that is close to major hospitals, Dr offices, shopping, restaurants, a golf course, and two major highways. Thick real wood floors can be found throughout the majority of the home and plush carpeting in bedrooms and flex room. A formal dining or second living is located off the entryway and the kitchen has granite, black stainless appliances, and a huge pantry. The primary suite bath has split vanities, separated by a corner spa tub, a tiled step-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet. The sprinkler system will help you maintain the lush green grass in the fully fenced backyard, and the simple professionally landscaped flower bed in the front was designed with low maintenance in mind. All appliances are included but not warranted and please, no pets.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful Country French home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 3-car garage in Broken Arrow's Fairway Park neighborhood. Spacious open concept w…
Beautifully custom-built executive home in the prestigious gated Lakes at Indian Springs. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining and luxu…
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST TO LIVE IN THE EXPERIENCE THAT'S DEAR TO THEIR HEART. This 4000 sq ft home sits on 24 acres m/l…
Luxury in Wind River Crossing ~ Fall in love with this beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in this prestigious, gated community in Jenks Sout…
Come all investors!! This is a great opportunity to create a great incoming producing duplex, and it is in a great spot in (Prattville) Sand S…