Recently Remodeled single story w/ great floor plan on large lot in highly coveted neighborhood! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite countertops, newer appliances, open to expansive living with fireplace & built-in. Master has renovated en-suite bath. Large secondary bedrooms w/ great closets. Remodeled hall bath w/ double vanity. Neutral colors & finishes throughout including new flooring and paint in main living areas. Covered back patio looks to gorgeous salt water pool. Pool maintenance included. Carnegie schools! Home will be ready to move in 10/01/2023
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,000
