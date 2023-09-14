3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Rental off of Hwy 75 and 96th St N. in Park Meadows neighborhood. Wood Floors, Gas Range. Brand new LG Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Oversized Primary Closet. Oversized Patio. Application must be submitted to be eligible for property tour. Small pets allowed with $25 Monthly Fee. $1650 Security Deposit required upon Leasing.