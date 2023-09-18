Nestled on a spacious lot adorned with the elegance of mature trees, this charming single-story home offers a delightful blend of comfort and modern convenience. With a partial basement, a detached garage, and a storage shed, it boasts both practicality and ample storage solutions. Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The entire interior has been thoughtfully remodeled to meet contemporary standards. Fresh paint covers the walls, giving each room a clean and welcoming ambiance. The heart of this home is its newly refurbished kitchen, showcasing gleaming new appliances that are ready to cater to your culinary adventures. This house offers 3 bedrooms, providing the perfect space for a growing family or accommodating guests. The master bedroom features a convenient half bath, adding privacy to your daily routine. The fully updated bathroom is a serene oasis, with modern fixtures and finishes that create a spa-like experience. As for the flooring, it’s all new and thoughtfully chosen to complement the overall aesthetic of the home. You’ll appreciate the comfort and durability it brings to each room. Stepping outside, the generously sized lot provides endless possibilities for outdoor enjoyment. Whether you’re looking to create a beautiful garden retreat or simply want space for kids and pets to play, this property delivers. The detached garage is a practical addition, offering protection for your vehicles and additional storage space. Completing the picture, a convenient storage shed stands ready to house your gardening tools, outdoor equipment, or any hobby supplies you may have. In summary, this home is a blend of classic charm and modern luxury. With its three bedrooms, one and a half baths, new appliances, fresh paint, and spacious surroundings, it provides the perfect canvas for your dream lifestyle. Welcome home to a haven of comfort and convenience, where memories are waiting to be made.