Come all investors!! This is a great opportunity to create a great incoming producing duplex, and it is in a great spot in (Prattville) Sand Springs. The left side of home is 2 bed 1 bath, full kitchen and dining. Inside laundry that could be moved to the garage. One bedroom already has been stripped and ready for your creative mind. Unique character of the 70's home can be a great bungalow. Bookshelf over the couch as you walk in could be a great focal point. On the other side of the 1 car attached garage is another living space with it's own entry. Behind the garage is a large room with a walk in closet that has a gas fireplace. Off that room is an enclosed porch. That would make a great opportunity to create a kitchen or laundry. The room with the fireplace has a pullman bathroom with huge shower connecting to the front living room/entry with a closet as well. Create a kitchenette or a full kitchen in the front room for open concept living. There are many ways you can work the space to maximize room. Super large back yard/cnr lot.