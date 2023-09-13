PRICE DRASTICALLY BELOW RECENT 2023 APPRAISAL!!! Welcome to your dream home in the serene Lakes of Indian Springs. This stunning luxury property offers a picturesque setting, backing up to a tranquil pond with mesmerizing sunsets. Every room at the back of the house features expansive windows, allowing you to soak in the natural beauty 365 days a year. Step inside and be captivated by the grandeur of this entertainer's paradise. With two spacious living areas on the main floor and two game rooms upstairs, there's ample space for gatherings and endless entertainment. The largest game room boasts a wet bar and a deck overlooking the peaceful pond. The oversized TV and pool table are included! The main bedroom on the ground floor is a private sanctuary with an oversized bathroom, closet, and separate door to the back porch. Upstairs, both bedrooms are en suites, ensuring convenience and privacy for everyone. Love spending time in the yard? You'll appreciate the garage's additional shower and toilet area leading to the laundry room for easy cleanup. The backyard is an oasis with a gas fire pit, a covered porch, and plants that attract Monarch Butterflies in Spring & Fall. Plus, there's a special tree—a sapling from the iconic OKC Survivor Tree, symbolizing strength. Located in a prestigious gated neighborhood, this home offers tranquility and accessibility. Minutes from the Creek Turnpike, you have easy access to anywhere in the city—from the airport to the vibrant Rose District. Plus, you're close to the Indian Springs County Club. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a home that combines luxury, beauty, and serenity. Schedule your private tour today!