The Bellvue is a single story home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,412 sq. ft. of living space. As you enter the long foyer, you'll pass both extra bedrooms, bedroom 2 and bedroom 3, as well as the extra bathroom, bathroom 2. The secondary bedrooms both feature large walk in closets. Next you'll enter the open concept kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and a walk-in pantry. The large kitchen island overlooks the family room which has plenty of natural lighting. The dining room is next to the kitchen and leads out to the large covered patio. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the family room and features a huge walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. The Bellvue also includes front yard landscaping complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.