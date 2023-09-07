Beautiful Country French home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 3-car garage in Broken Arrow's Fairway Park neighborhood. Spacious open concept with vaulted ceilings & engineered hardwoods. Living area features stylish rock, corner fireplace. Big eat-in kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances, formal dining with Wainscot trim. Large fenced yard, sprinkler system. Near BA high school & Nienhuis park. Small pet 40 lbs or less may be considered with non-refundable fee. $2200/mo + $2200/security deposit.
