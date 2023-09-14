Well maintained one story home In Bentley Village on 131st and Aspen, with great split floor plan in most sought after BA schools with Covered patio, cute entry bench seat, living room with fireplace , open concept kitchen with island seating and adjacent dining area. Large Master Suite with private bathroom, double vanities, separate tub , shower, walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms with spacious closets and full bath in between; 3rd bedroom can be used as office. Fully fenced yard, utility room leads to 2 car garage.