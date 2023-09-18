Selling AS-IS, no repairs. A full inspection report by HouseMaster is provided to give you complete transparency about the property's condition. Virtual 3D walkthrough is available. 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Bungalow on Spacious Lot. 1 Fully Remodeled Bath with Tub, 2 Shower Heads, and Double Sinks. Original wood floors on living, dining, hall and bedrooms. Walking Distance to Manion Park and Eisenhower Elementary. Convenient Highway Access. Agent with Ownership Interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautifully custom-built executive home in the prestigious gated Lakes at Indian Springs. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining and luxu…
Well maintained one story home In Bentley Village on 131st and Aspen, with great split floor plan in most sought after BA schools with Covered…
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST TO LIVE IN THE EXPERIENCE THAT'S DEAR TO THEIR HEART. This 4000 sq ft home sits on 24 acres m/l…
Luxury in Wind River Crossing ~ Fall in love with this beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in this prestigious, gated community in Jenks Sout…
BUILDER OFFERING A $25,000 INCENTIVE to be used at the buyer's discretion. Experience the unparalleled luxury this new construction home in ga…