Recently updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom bungalow with bonus office/bedroom space. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh neutral paint throughout. Brand new appliances, flooring and countertops in large kitchen. Washer/Dryer connections in garage. Fully fenced backyard. Easy access to Riverside, I-44 and Brookside shopping and dining a few minutes away. River Trails are a short few blocks away too! One small pet under 40lbs may be considered with $500 non-refundable pet fee. $1050 Rent + $1050 Deposit