One person fatally shot at south Tulsa apartment complex

A person died after being shot in the neck at an apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue on Monday evening.

The victim, a man or boy, apparently was riding a bicycle at the entrance to the Waterstone complex at 1054 E. 57th Place when he was shot about 8 p.m.

Police said two shots were fired and that the victim was hit at least once. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

His name and age have not yet been released.

Police are still investigating at the scene, and no suspect information has been released.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

