One-of-a-kind: Custom south Tulsa home is brimming with beautiful touches

This week’s showcase home is a truly one-of-a-kind, custom home located in the Sequoyah Hill neighborhood in south Tulsa.

This beautiful estate was built for the current owners by LaBella Homes in a process that took over two years, as the builders paid ample attention to detail and quality in the construction of this home. Complete with five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage (an extremely rare amenity), this home was made with families and large groups in mind.

As soon as you step foot in this home, craftsmanship and elegant touches abound. Double entry iron doors hand-forged by Rob Key welcome you into the two-story foyer. The foyer features travertine floors as well as a large staircase with hardwood treads, inlaid travertine risers and an iron banister also forged by Key.

The downstairs great room is accompanied by beautiful views of the home’s pool as well as a stone fireplace, coffered ceiling and even a wine grotto.

The gourmet kitchen features a large island for family and friends to gather around as well as several high-end amenities, including a large prep kitchen and full pantry. Just off the kitchen lies an elegant dining room with views of the backyard.