One-of-a-kind: Custom south Tulsa home is brimming with beautiful touches
Tulsa World Scene staff also talk nachos

This week’s showcase home is a truly one-of-a-kind, custom home located in the Sequoyah Hill neighborhood in south Tulsa.

This beautiful estate was built for the current owners by LaBella Homes in a process that took over two years, as the builders paid ample attention to detail and quality in the construction of this home. Complete with five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage (an extremely rare amenity), this home was made with families and large groups in mind.

As soon as you step foot in this home, craftsmanship and elegant touches abound. Double entry iron doors hand-forged by Rob Key welcome you into the two-story foyer. The foyer features travertine floors as well as a large staircase with hardwood treads, inlaid travertine risers and an iron banister also forged by Key.

The downstairs great room is accompanied by beautiful views of the home’s pool as well as a stone fireplace, coffered ceiling and even a wine grotto.

The gourmet kitchen features a large island for family and friends to gather around as well as several high-end amenities, including a large prep kitchen and full pantry. Just off the kitchen lies an elegant dining room with views of the backyard.

The home’s downstairs level contains a study with its own private patio space, two guest bedroom suites, a spacious master suite, a private in-home gym and a gigantic laundry room that may double as a craft room, gift-wrapping room and more.

Upstairs, you’ll find another large vaulted family room complete with a wet bar, along with a charming bunk room that can fit up to six guests. Kids and guests can also enjoy the home’s game room as well as the home theater. Rounding out the upstairs space are two bedroom suites as well as an ultra-convenient second laundry room.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Chris Zinn, Engel & Völkers Tulsa, 918-231-9552.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

11520 S. Oswego Ave.

PRICE: $1,500,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 6.5

GARAGE: 4

YEAR BUILT: 2008

LOT SIZE: 0.48 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 7,018 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stone, stucco

SCHOOLS: Jenks

COMMUNITY: Sequoyah Hill II

OFFERED BY: Chris Zinn, Engel & Völkers Tulsa, 918-231-9552

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

