On Nutrition: Not all whole grains are created equal

Dear F.S.: We all burn calories and lose weight throughout the day, including while we sleep. If you think about it, the only time we are not losing is when we are eating or drinking. I don’t know the details about this product, what it contains or how it claims to work. But the idea that a dietary supplement alone can help us drop a few sizes while we slumber smacks of a dubious sales pitch, so don’t be fooled.

Regarding calories, the rate at which we burn calories depends on our age, diet, body composition and activity level. Activity can burn anywhere from 10% to 30% of the day’s calories; another 10% is taken up by the thermic effect of food (TEF), which is the energy used in the processes of eating, digestion and storing food.

The most significant component — accounting for a whopping 50% to 75% of calories burned — is our resting metabolic rate (RMR). The RMR is the energy used to keep your body’s engine at idle, so to speak. It includes essential functions like breathing, maintaining body temperature, keeping the heart beating and general cellular housekeeping. A calculator to estimate your RMR can be found at b.link/guy7xf.