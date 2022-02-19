On Nutrition: Not all whole grains are created equal

Dear Dr. Blonz: I don’t eat much bread, but I do enjoy sandwiches, and I always choose bread made with whole grains. A new bread at the market says it is 100% whole wheat, but it looks more like white bread after opening the package. Does this mean it is a blend of flours, or is something being done to lighten the color? — B.F., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear B.F.: A bread described as being “made with whole grains” or “multigrain” should not be assumed to be 100% whole-grain. Check the entire label, including the ingredient statement, to find out all types of flour used; whole-grain flour may only be a minority in that loaf.
While looking at ingredient lists on packages, be aware they are listed in order of decreasing prevalence. If it is a 100% whole-grain food, any flour mentioned should be described as whole grain. (Brown rice, oats and wheatberries can also be part of 100% whole-grain bread.)
As for your experience, there is an albino whole-wheat variety that provides the nutrients and fiber of the whole grain in a lighter texture and color. For a slice of information on whole grains, visit the Whole Grains Council at b.link/cvkn6p.
Dear Dr. Blonz: There is a supplement that boasts it can cause weight loss while we sleep. Is this possible? How many calories are burned while we sleep? — F.S., Alameda, California
Dear F.S.: We all burn calories and lose weight throughout the day, including while we sleep. If you think about it, the only time we are not losing is when we are eating or drinking. I don’t know the details about this product, what it contains or how it claims to work. But the idea that a dietary supplement alone can help us drop a few sizes while we slumber smacks of a dubious sales pitch, so don’t be fooled.
Regarding calories, the rate at which we burn calories depends on our age, diet, body composition and activity level. Activity can burn anywhere from 10% to 30% of the day’s calories; another 10% is taken up by the thermic effect of food (TEF), which is the energy used in the processes of eating, digestion and storing food.
The most significant component — accounting for a whopping 50% to 75% of calories burned — is our resting metabolic rate (RMR). The RMR is the energy used to keep your body’s engine at idle, so to speak. It includes essential functions like breathing, maintaining body temperature, keeping the heart beating and general cellular housekeeping. A calculator to estimate your RMR can be found at b.link/guy7xf.
Sleep is, or at least should be, the longest period during which the body is idle. Stimulants will increase caloric consumption, but they are not what you want when attempting to nod off. An online calculator to estimate calories burned while sleeping can be found at b.link/avqbr9.
A way to increase calorie burning 24/7 is to be more active during the day in ways that increase your muscle mass. Muscle is metabolically active body tissue, which means the larger and more active our muscles, the more calories we burn while sleeping or sitting around doing nothing. As an analogy, think of the greater amount of gas burned by an 8-cylinder car versus a 4-cylinder while idle.
Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.
