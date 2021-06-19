On Nutrition: Check your sources on nutritional and medical information

Dear Dr. Blonz: I watched some online videos from a doctor, who confidently stated there are five foods that we should never eat. His list: ice cream, popcorn, cookies, fruit juice and burgers with a bun. He made some rather startling statements about the first four, saying they are “poison” because they cause blood sugar to spike and send insulin levels through the roof. The burger and bun were included because they combine protein with carbs, which he said does the same thing.

I checked into him and found out he is not a medical doctor and that he sells products associated with his message. Is anyone in charge of checking the accuracy of what is presented online? — G.R., Scottsdale, Arizona

Dear G.R.: My compliments on your detective work. When reading any nutritional or medical advice, I always check the sources. Specifically, I look for the academic backgrounds and positions of the expert cited and any objective work in the scientific literature that supports the advice being offered. Does the proponent have training and expertise in the relevant field, or is the material a self-serving sales pitch?