Oklahomans who died on 9/11

In the national tragedy 20 years ago that took the lives of more than 3,000 people, seven had connections to Oklahoma.
Army Maj. Ron Milam, 33, was from Muskogee. He known as an avid basketball player and was working as an assistant to the Secretary of the Army. Milam had taken leadership assignments in Saudi Arabia, Germany and two stints in South Korea. He was serving at the Pentagon as an assistant to the secretary of the Army and was gearing up for the leader development program at the United States Army Command and General Staff College when he was killed at the Pentagon. Several facilities have been named for him, including buildings at Fort Sill in Lawton, Fort Bliss in Texas and the Muskogee High School gym. He was married, and the couple had a 1-year-old and another baby on the way. His son was born in January 2002.
David Shelby Berry, 43, was from Oklahoma City. He called his parents to assure them of his safety before he died when the south tower of the World Trade Center was hit. He attended Casady School then he graduated cum laude from Yale University in 1980 with degrees in philosophy and physics and received a diploma of distinction from the London School of Economics in 1984. He was executive vice-president and director of research at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods Inc., specialists in banking and financial services. He was married with three sons.
Jayesh “Jay” Shah, 38, of Tulsa was employed as vice president of eSpeed International. He died in the north tower of the World Trade Center. A graduate of Memorial High School in 1980 and the University of Tulsa in 1984, he was known for having a kind disposition and fierce competitive spirit. He obtained a master’s degree in computer science from TU in 1987 and honed his skills in gas marketing through the years. He was married with three children.
David Harlow Rice, 31, was a graduate of Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City. He had overcome a teenage substance abuse addiction to become a Fulbright scholar and bond investor in New York. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago in June 1994 with honors and completed his Fulbright studies in Africa, a place he loved. He received a master’s degree in finance from London School of Economics in 1996. He was an employee of Sandler O’Neill, an investment banking firm in Chicago. He died in the World Trade Center. His brother is Andrew Rice, who served as a state senator and ran for U.S. Senate.
Army Spc. Chin Sun Pak Wells, 24, graduated high school from Lawton. She was nicknamed Sunny and engaged at the time. She was known for sending upbeat emails and having a candy dish on her desk at the Pentagon, where she died.
Wayne Terrial Davis, 29, graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1989 and served in the U.S. Army for eight years with a tour on the front lines in Desert Storm. Days after completing work for a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, he was killed while attending a meeting on the 106th floor of the World Trade Center’s north tower. No one on that floor survived. He was a senior sales engineer for Callixa Corp, a software company, and had a wife and three children.
Navy Petty Officer Brian Anthony Moss, 34, was from Sperry and assigned to the Pentagon. He was a member of the Naval Ceremonial Guard and helped lay to rest those who died aboard the USS Cole. A husband and father of two children, he was known for his generosity and volunteer spirit. The Brian Anthony Moss Scholarship Fund was established to benefit a Sperry High School student who is community-oriented.