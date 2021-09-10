Oklahomans who died on 9/11

In the national tragedy 20 years ago that took the lives of more than 3,000 people, seven had connections to Oklahoma.

Army Maj. Ron Milam, 33, was from Muskogee. He known as an avid basketball player and was working as an assistant to the Secretary of the Army. Milam had taken leadership assignments in Saudi Arabia, Germany and two stints in South Korea. He was serving at the Pentagon as an assistant to the secretary of the Army and was gearing up for the leader development program at the United States Army Command and General Staff College when he was killed at the Pentagon. Several facilities have been named for him, including buildings at Fort Sill in Lawton, Fort Bliss in Texas and the Muskogee High School gym. He was married, and the couple had a 1-year-old and another baby on the way. His son was born in January 2002.

David Shelby Berry, 43, was from Oklahoma City. He called his parents to assure them of his safety before he died when the south tower of the World Trade Center was hit. He attended Casady School then he graduated cum laude from Yale University in 1980 with degrees in philosophy and physics and received a diploma of distinction from the London School of Economics in 1984. He was executive vice-president and director of research at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods Inc., specialists in banking and financial services. He was married with three sons.