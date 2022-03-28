Oklahoma State University senior's photos with president shared by thousands (copy)

A viral social media post shows a moment between an Oklahoma State University student and its president as the latter lent the former her own shoes for a graduation photo shoot.

On the Stillwater campus Friday, Jami McKibbin was having portraits taken by Brandy Stafford Simons, a previous Tulsa World photographer and McKibbin's former teacher, according to the Facebook post.

McKibbin, a 2018 graduate of Owasso High School, was walking toward the student union with Simons when OSU President Kayse Shrum, a Coweta native, crossed their paths in a pair of bright-orange pumps.

“I love your shoes,” McKibbin said of Shrum's OSU-themed stiletto-style heels.

Shrum responded: “What size do you wear?”

McKibbin, soon to receive her bachelor's of business administration from OSU, got some help from Shrum to keep steady while stepping into the president’s shoes for some photos.

In the Facebook post shared by nearly 2,000 people, Simons described the experience as a fun memory from an “amazing act of kindness and generosity.”