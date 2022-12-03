Oklahoma real estate agent moves and news for Dec. 3, 2022

Donny Morgan has joined the Chinowth & Cohen midtown office. Morgan relocated from Spokane, Washington, to Dale, Oklahoma, at the age of 4. After graduating high school, he joined the army, where he received his certification as a U..S Army helicopter avionics mechanic. He later attended Temple University, where he received his associate’s degree in mathematics and Tulsa Technology Center where he received his HVAC universal license.

Before entering the real estate field, Morgan worked for LTL Truck Line as a truck driver and later as their manager of operations. He also worked as a home inspector for two years. His varied career experience taught him an understanding of business management and problem-solving techniques and accountability, which he brings to his real estate business today.

A full-service agent, Morgan is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities. He holds his Oklahoma Building Inspector and Home Inspector certifications.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Paulie Arcario to its south Tulsa office. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Arcario grew up in Pembroke Pines, Florida. After graduating from Cooper City High School, he attended South Tech Fire Academy, where he received his National Firefighter Certification.

In 2003, Arcario made the decision to join the real estate field. A full-time, full-service agent, he has been licensed in four states and has received multiple awards, including 2003 Re/MAX Rookie of the Year. He is a licensed Real Estate Negotiations Expert and a Luxury Home Specialist specializing in probate and trust.

Yevgeniya Sessler has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Sessler was born in Yalta Crimea, Ukraine. She earned her degree in electromechanical engineering from Sevastopol State University in Ukraine before moving to Tulsa. She attended Community Care College, where she received her degree as a dental assistant.

Sessler works as a main tooth setter in a dental laboratory, a position that she enjoys. “I love working in a job where I help people,” Sessler said. “It’s also very creative.” She also has a background in retail sales. She brings the valuable skills of communication, customer service and time-management to her buyers and sellers today.

A bilingual, Russian-speaking agent, Sessler is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Pryor.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Angie Powell to its Owasso office. Powell was born in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Skiatook and Collinsville, where she currently lives.

Powell has worked in the workers’ compensation field for 16 years, where she started out as a claims adjuster before moving into a supervisory position. She brings her real estate clients excellent customer service and communication skills, as well as her experience in multi-tasking and leadership. She is passionate about achieving her clients’ goals and committed to ensuring their real estate experience goes above and beyond their expectations.

