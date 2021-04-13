Oklahoma Made: Claude Neon Federal Sign Company
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trouble is brewing on Wall Street, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
- Updated
Nestled adjacent to Honey Creek Bridge and outfitted with cabins, a fishing pier, boat rentals, a swimming dock and a gravel beach, Honey Creek Resort has been a fixture in Grove for over five decades.
It’s been four weeks since I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but very little has changed for me, writes columnist Dahleen Glanton.
- Updated
"This is a cause of even greater significance," said Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw, in presenting Senate Bill 612, by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, to the House Public Health Committee on Wednesday.
The Texan who had the world's longest nails grown by a woman can finally open a door without fear after cutting them.
- Updated
Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.
- Updated
Benjamin Robert Cole Sr., who turns 56 Thursday, now faces a federal charge of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter, Brianna Cole.
Feds file murder charge in 2008 Tulsa County killing linked to McGirt ruling
- Updated
Williams was accompanied by his wife, Tina Mahina Williams, who is from Tulsa and played a biker girl in the shot-in-Tulsa film "Rumble Fish."
- Updated
Witnesses told officers Feathers’ vehicle slowly veered left across the center line and into oncoming traffic before striking a vehicle in the far lane.
- Updated
Birria tacos are pan-fried tacos stuffed with braised meat, cheese and a sprinkling of cilantro and onion. The tacos can be eaten alone but are meant to be dipped in a savory brick-red broth, earning the name "red tacos."