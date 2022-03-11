Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas announce hydrogen partnership

Govs. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas announced their states have entered into a bipartisan partnership to establish a regional hub for development, production and use of clean hydrogen as fuel and manufacturing feedstock.

In entering the agreement, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas intend to compete as a unit for funding established in the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act of 2021, in which the U.S. Department of Energy is directed to seek out and select regional clean hydrogen hubs to fund.

The act specifies that such hubs should be selected by the DOE based on mix of feedstock available to produce hydrogen, available users of hydrogen, geographic locations and potential effects on employment, among other considerations.

“Oklahoma is honored to join in forming this partnership, not because of convenience, or necessity, but rather because we share a similar vision and goals for the production, use, and economic impact that can result from creating this hydrogen economy,” Stitt said in a statement.

“Like our partners, we believe that creating as many end-use cases for commercialization with as many private partners is the quickest and best mechanism to spur real demand for this clean energy. The resources and opportunities in Oklahoma are complementary to our partners and tailor made for a diverse hub application to compete with others around the country.”

Oklahoma Secretary of Energy & Environment Kenneth Wagner will be the state’s designee to the partnership.