Oklahoma House committee issues first subpoenas in Swadley's probe

The first two subpoenas in an Oklahoma House of Representatives investigation of the state tourism department were issued Thursday to two high-ranking state administrators.

Steven Harpe, director of the Office of Management and Budget and the state's chief operating officer under Gov. Kevin Stitt, and former legislator Mike Jackson, now head of the Legislative Office of Financial Transparency, were ordered to appear next Thursday before the special House committee looking into the financial arrangement between tourism and a restaurant chain contracted to refurbish and operate eateries at a half-dozen state parks.

Originally budgeted for $4 million, the project wound up costing $17 million before the restaurants were shut down last month.

As head of OMES, Harpe is, among other things, the state's chief bookkeeper.

LOFT is an advisory and investigatory unit formed by the Legislature to assess state agencies. Last month it issued a report highly critical of the tourism department and particularly the arrangement with Swadley's, the BBQ restaurant group awarded the contract to revive state park dining establishments.

Tourism Director Jerry Winchester ultimately resigned after the report's release and as more details about the Swadley's deal emerged.

Harpe and Jackson are scheduled to testify at 11 a.m. Thursday in Room 206 of the Capitol.

