 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma House committee issues first subpoenas in Swadley's probe

  • Updated
  • 0
042622-tul-nws-okswadleys-p1 (copy)
Courtesy

The first two subpoenas in an Oklahoma House of Representatives investigation of the state tourism department were issued Thursday to two high-ranking state administrators.

Steven Harpe, director of the Office of Management and Budget and the state's chief operating officer under Gov. Kevin Stitt, and former legislator Mike Jackson, now head of the Legislative Office of Financial Transparency, were ordered to appear next Thursday before the special House committee looking into the financial arrangement between tourism and a restaurant chain contracted to refurbish and operate eateries at a half-dozen state parks.

Originally budgeted for $4 million, the project wound up costing $17 million before the restaurants were shut down last month.

As head of OMES, Harpe is, among other things, the state's chief bookkeeper.

LOFT is an advisory and investigatory unit formed by the Legislature to assess state agencies. Last month it issued a report highly critical of the tourism department and particularly the arrangement with Swadley's, the BBQ restaurant group awarded the contract to revive state park dining establishments.

People are also reading…

Tourism Director Jerry Winchester ultimately resigned after the report's release and as more details about the Swadley's deal emerged.

Harpe and Jackson are scheduled to testify at 11 a.m. Thursday in Room 206 of the Capitol.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

Primary elections in Ohio have set the stage for a more competitive phase of the midterm primary season, with closely watched races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia scheduled for later this month. In Ohio on Tuesday, “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement, won the contentious Republican Senate primary. Vance’s win ends a bitter contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. Ohio was seen as a test of Trump's hold on his party. The former president has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert