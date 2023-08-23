Jayden Gibson's jump from high school standout to Oklahoma freshman didn't go as he hoped. Making just one catch for 12 yards last season, his confidence waned and he was down on himself.

Eventually tired of being sad as he walked to class or ate dinner, Gibson started to rally around coach Brent Venables' message to his players about separating life from football and not allowing one to hinder the other.

Gibson is now winning his mental battles and hoping to carve out a bigger role in the Sooners' receiver corps.

"I have the same love for the game, but I feel like now, I'm just more sure of myself," Gibson said. "Regardless of what happens around me, outside of me, on the inside I know who I am as a player. I know who I am as a person. That's a credit to Coach Venables and (receivers coach Emmett Jones) and my teammates, building me up, helping me realize I'm more than a football player."

Gibson's position group enters the season ripe with potential contributors but lacking proven production. OU's offense could definitely benefit from the 6-foot-5 wideout's emergence.

In the summer, Gibson and the receivers spent more time one-on-one with Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners' quarterbacks than last offseason. During fall camp, Jones has brought new drills and different takes on game preparation that Gibson has also embraced.

Gibson said he has a better understanding of the playbook and has learned to react to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's option-driven offense. Now he just has to put it all together on the field.

"I just feel like from here on out it's just about being the best asset to the team," Gibson said. "I know I'll have an opportunity to go out there and be a real asset to the team. And that's all I ever wanted. That's all I ever dreamed of. I tell people all the time, I didn't dream of being a college football player, I dreamed of being a college football star."

Bowman fighting for special teams role

Billy Bowman has witnessed the maturation of his "locker buddy," five-star freshman Peyton Bowen, and the experience Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson has brought to OU's safety group in fall camp.

With those three, plus sophomore Robert Spears-Jennings, senior Key Lawrence and freshman Daeh McCullough, this is the deepest the safety position has been since Bowman came to Norman, he acknowledged. That competitive depth has pushed him to up his game entering his junior season.

"I'm sure it's pushed a lot of other guys too," Bowman said. "Come out here and no spots are given, everything has to be worked for. You bring in a whole group of new freshmen, young freshmen and transfers and things of that nature, it helps push a lot of guys. It's good."

Bowman hopes to keep creating extra value for himself on special teams. He made nine kickoff returns last year, averaging a little over 15 yards.

However, after suffering a lower body injury on a return against TCU last Oct. 1, he was limited to one return the rest of the season.

"I'm willing to do whatever the coaches want me to do on special teams," Bowman said. "I still want to be in the return game and I'm still fighting for that. I want to increase my value in whatever way possible."

Mettauer feels for former Cal buddies

Sooners offensive guard McKade Mettauer played his first three seasons of college ball at California before transferring to OU for the 2022 season.

His former school is now in a precarious position after the latest wave of conference realignment. This summer, six Pac-12 universities moved to join the Big 12 or Big Ten in 2024, leaving behind only Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford and the Golden Bears.

"I feel terrible about it," Mettauer said. "I know a lot of guys that I roomed with are young and they're going to be there for a while. So I really do hope they find a conference, or at least some place to play. I heard the ACC, maybe."

Offensive tackle Walter Rouse, who transferred to OU from Stanford in January, recently lamented the demise of Pac-12 traditions and questioned the effects of lengthier travel on student-athletes' wellbeing.

"I want them to be in a good conference because I'm gonna be a Cal fan forever," Mettauer added. "I mean, obviously Sooner No. 1, but I'm still gonna cheer for the boys on the west coast a little bit."