Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn't positive wide receiver Drake Stoops and linebacker Dasan McCullough will play against SMU on Saturday.

"Don't know anything different today," Venables said Tuesday. "Don't have any not those guys will be available." Both left OU's season opener against Arkansas State during the first quarter with injuries. Stoops returned to the sideline with his right arm in a sling. McCullough came back from the locker room sporting a boot on his left leg.

Venables said after the game Stoops might have suffered an AC joint sprain. However, he noted Tuesday that Stoops appeared ready to re-enter the game if needed. He also clarified McCullough's injury was first believed to be a high ankle sprain, but "it doesn't look like that's the case at all."

Third-string quarterback Davis Beville was helped off the field against ASU and feared to have suffered an MCL injury. Venables now has a more positive prognosis.

"He might be another week or so," Venables said. "The issue for him is (an) ankle sprain. Probably a high component there."

Venables also said running back Gavin Sawchuk and defensive end R Mason Thomas will be available against SMU. Thomas had an ankle issue during fall camp and Sawchuk was feeling "95 percent" on game day, so OU decided to hold them out.

In other availability news, wide receiver D.J. Graham, who didn't suit up for the season opener, said on social media he is undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury.

Brent Venables' transfer portal philosophy

Though his Clemson mentor Dabo Swinney remains vehemently opposed to the transfer portal, Venables hasn't been afraid to use it. The Sooners brought in 13 transfers in 2022 and 16 in 2023.

How did Venables define his transfer portal philosophy as a head coach, and is it flexible?

"It changes based on your needs," Venables said. "And maybe what you thought at the beginning of the year, by the end of the year things reveal themselves and maybe you're somewhere else."

The portal covers a multitude of needs, Venables said. It can replace a sudden departure or players graduating or leaving for the NFL. It can provide a safety valve at a position where there are question marks. Or it can bring a player who has an immediate impact at a position of need.

"So it all depends on where your roster is and what type of guys you're able to recruit out of high school," Venables said, adding about his future usage: "Where we have been the first couple of years, to me, my vision is it'll be not as much."

However Venables said he's "not naive" and understands "with the fluidity of players being able to leave, you've got to maximize when you feel like you need to, the opportunity to recruit in the free agent market."

Swinney's transfer portal stubbornness has been a hot topic since Clemson lost its season opener to Duke on Monday. The Tigers' lack of superstardom at receiver, which could've been addressed in the portal, was apparent against the Blue Devils.

Venables said he isn't surprised by the effect the portal has had on games and he likes how it creates parity across college football. However, he doesn't like when it becomes an escape route for impulsive student-athletes.

"I'm just coming at it from (being) a dad and somebody that believes wholeheartedly in loyalty and building something and sticking through some tough moments," Venables said. "That's not a bad thing, to stick around and figure things out. There's always exceptions."

Gameday atmosphere and recruiting

OU is trying its best to improve its game day atmosphere ahead of the SEC transition.

Reopening Lindsey Street for tailgating was part of its eff orts, though its return wasn't as glorious as anticipated. Rerouting the pregame "Walk of Champions" to flow down Lindsey was another innovation.

Venables was asked about his impressions of OU's game day atmosphere and how it affects recruiting.

"Having a good game day atmosphere makes a big impression," Venables said. "Most young men want to play in an intense, passionate environment. They're paying attention to everything.

"Once we got into the stadium, it was fantastic. There's a good group of people that are always excited and eager to welcome us, but everything does matter."

Venables previously said in regards to tailgating he expected to see "every patch of the grass covered," part of producing an atmosphere that's competitive with SEC schools.

"When you go on the road, you're going to see tailgating at its finest," Venables said in June. "Hopefully, we can progress and be able to do that."