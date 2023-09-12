Defensive discipline

Oklahoma stayed disciplined on three trick plays by SMU's offense on Saturday night.

The Mustangs tried a reverse, a "fumblerooski" and a flea flicker against the Sooners. None of the plays worked against the defense.

"Our guys prepared. They did a good job of recognizing things the other night, and you know, playing the responsibility because every defense has a responsibility in their job description, and when sometimes guys try to make plays or there's busts, that's when those things happen," OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. "Our guys had disciplined eyes for the most part — and again, we got to get better at it, but for the most part they had disciplined eyes, and we were able to do a good job against those type of plays."

Stutsman's big night

Danny Stutsman is setting the bar for Oklahoma's defense this season.

Stutsman's performance against SMU on Saturday — 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery — led to him being named the Big 12 defensive player of the week on Monday. The sophomore linebacker was also the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week.

Where has Stutsman grown the most over year one and year two?

"I've seen him grow the most as a leader as far as his role and in embracing that role because last year at this time he was the guy that new to the system and new as a starter and trying to figure it out," OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. "He's put a lot of effort and a lot of sweat equity in and he's starting to see some of the results of that and I'm real proud of him and at the same time continue to push him.

"He's gonna push himself to get better because so we're really proud of him."

Third-and-7 run play?

OU faced a third-and-7 from the SMU 49-yard line early in the third quarter on Saturday night.

With the playbook at his disposal, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby called a run play. Gavin Sawchuk, in his lone carry of the evening, was stuffed after a one-yard gain and the Sooners were forced to punt.

The grumbles were noticeable from the stands when the punt team raced onto the field.

Why run the ball on third and-7? Why not throw the ball?

"The 3rd-and-7 deal, we're in four-down zone," Lebby explained during his Monday news conference. "Really liked the run we were in right there. Got a chance to actually have a big one. But definitely should have been at minimum 4thand-2 where we're going to go for it, and we don't get it executed. So that was something that was obviously frustrating in the moment."

Morning in Cincy

Oklahoma's kickoff against Cincinnati will have an 11 a.m. start on Sept. 23, it was announced on Monday.

It will be the Big 12 opener for the both teams, as well as the debut into the league for the Bearcats.

OU and Cincinnati played a home-and-home series in 2008 and 2010. OU won in Cincinnati in the second contest, winning 31-29.

The game will be broadcast on Fox.

On the call

Saturday's Oklahoma-Tulsa game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. at Chapman Stadium.

The game will be called by Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst) and Kayla Burton (field reporter).

The last time the teams played was in the 2015 season. The Sooners grabbed a 52-38 win over the Golden Hurricane in Norman. OU has won the past nine meetings.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World