Oklahoma education leaders: A tribute to Dr. Keith Ballard, role model and fearless champion of schools

As 2020 came to a close, many have seen the news of Dr. Keith Ballard’s diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. True to form, the former Tulsa Public Schools superintendent is fighting the disease with tenacity with family by his side and friends in his corner. He is tackling the challenges ahead with heart and courage, the same traits he demonstrated during his five decades in public education.

Many educators in northeast Oklahoma and, I dare say, in the state of Oklahoma, along with thousands of students have been touched by his life’s work in a positive way. And he continues, mentoring others as the George Kaiser Family Foundation Chair in Leadership at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.

I remember meeting Keith for the first time when we had a long conversation about school choice. That was when we became friends, discussing the value of public schools in the community and the necessity of helping all students be successful in the classroom and persist in continuing their education.