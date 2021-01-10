Oklahoma education leaders: A tribute to Dr. Keith Ballard, role model and fearless champion of schools

As 2020 came to a close, many have seen the news of Dr. Keith Ballard’s diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. True to form, the former Tulsa Public Schools superintendent is fighting the disease with tenacity with family by his side and friends in his corner. He is tackling the challenges ahead with heart and courage, the same traits he demonstrated during his five decades in public education.
Many educators in northeast Oklahoma and, I dare say, in the state of Oklahoma, along with thousands of students have been touched by his life’s work in a positive way. And he continues, mentoring others as the George Kaiser Family Foundation Chair in Leadership at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
I remember meeting Keith for the first time when we had a long conversation about school choice. That was when we became friends, discussing the value of public schools in the community and the necessity of helping all students be successful in the classroom and persist in continuing their education.
I am not alone in my admiration as colleagues and friends have shared their thoughts about Keith. Overwhelmingly, the emerging themes include his role as a mentor, trusted colleague, and a student-centered leader always thinking of the entire community in his decisions. As leaders, we understand decisions aren’t always popular but with Keith, we know, students were first.
Ken Levit with the George Kaiser Family Foundation called Keith one-of-a-kind: “He is a good man who radiates love and concern for all. You can’t find a person who doesn’t trust Keith to do his best to do the right thing.”
Sean McDaniel, Oklahoma City Public Schools superintendent and past superintendent of Coweta, Deer Creek and Mustang, said, “More impactful than anything is his character and all of the characteristics we look for in a leader are wrapped up in this man.”
Former Mayor Kathy Taylor said, “Keith was an incredible partner while I was mayor.
“He faced every challenge with a positive, can-do attitude.”
Former Mayor Dewey Bartlett added, “Keith’s visionary voice created great opportunities for public school students such as the Aerospace Academy, giving students exposure to aviation and aerospace.”
Others sharing their thoughts of Keith’s work addressed his decades of impact as a superintendent and the executive director of the Oklahoma State School Board Association.
Dr. Shawn Hime, the current OSSBA executive director, said, “He raised generations of Oklahoma school board members and administrators and empowered thousands to lead their communities in meaningful work.”
Dr. Kirt Hartzler, superintendent of Union Public School, shared, “His work has put an indelible mark on public education in Oklahoma and countless lives. His passion for teaching and inspiring future educational leaders is unmatched.”
Praise also echoed by Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, “His influence has been not only on the students whose lives he directly improves, but also on the countless educators he mentors.”
Most impressive were the comments I got from two retired superintendents, Cathy Burden, formerly of Union, and Clarence Oliver, formerly of Broken Arrow.
Dr. Burden wrote, “Keith’s positive attitude blended with his never-ending advocacy for public education have inspired a generation of new administrators to carry on the view that public schools are the bedrock of our nation’s democracy.”
Dr. Oliver said, “If ever there was an individual who can be identified as an education advocate and champion for school children, Keith is that person. His life is an example of leadership, concern for students, service to schools and community.”
We are all grateful that Keith mentored us and continues to mentor future public educators.
Dr. Gregg Garn summed it up nicely when he said, “Toward the end of his career, he has committed to preparing the next generation of principals and superintendents as a professor at OU-Tulsa. Great mentoring requires sacrifice, but that investment in others has paid dividends for thousands of Oklahoma children and that is what sets Keith apart from other great educators.”
Thank you, Dr. Ballard, for showing us how to fight the good fight in public education and leading the way, then and now, with courage, class and dignity.
Dr. Leigh Goodson, the primary author of this column, is a former Tulsa Public Schools board member and president and CEO of Tulsa Community College. She credits Dr. Stacey Butterfield and Margaret Erling for their contributions to this piece.
