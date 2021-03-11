Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals determines state lacks jurisdiction to prosecute man on death row under McGirt ruling

It also refused what it viewed as a request to set up blood quantum rules for the state court system.

"There simply is no jurisdictional loophole as described by the district attorney," the court wrote. "To cure this nonexistent problem, the state would have this court adopt a different test which is different from, and potentially more restrictive than, the test used in our corresponding federal system. This would be far more likely to result in the kind of confusion the District Attorney warns against."

The Cherokee Nation watched Hogner's case closely and even filed an amicus, or friend-of-the-court, brief arguing Congress did not disestablish its jurisdiction. It also claimed the treaties establishing the Cherokees' reservation area were similar to the one authorized with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The Southwest Ledger newspaper in Elgin, Okla., reported in October that Muskogee-based now-Acting U.S. Attorney Chris Wilson said Native Americans accused of murder within "Indian Country" are generally not sentenced to death because tribes, except for the Sac & Fox Nation, have not sanctioned the practice of capital punishment against their citizens.