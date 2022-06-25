Oklahoma County DA candidate says he will recuse self in Epic case

A Republican candidate in the Oklahoma County district attorney race said Friday he will not prosecute the co-founders of Epic Charter Schools himself if elected.

Kevin Calvey said he will recuse himself because he was paid for legal work associated with the Epic co-founders.

Co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney were charged Thursday in Oklahoma County District Court with racketeering, embezzlement and other crimes. They deny any wrongdoing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation revealed in an affidavit filed in the case that the co-founders' management company once paid Calvey's law business $10,000.

Another GOP candidate, Gayland Gieger, called Calvey "a paid contractor for an alleged criminal enterprise."

Calvey said he cannot discuss the one-time reason for the payment two or three years ago because of attorney-client privilege.

"However, I can assure you, it had nothing to do with the criminal charges they now face," he said. "When I am district attorney, I will, of course, recuse myself from the case and hand it back to the attorney general's office."

Calvey, an Oklahoma County commissioner, is one of four Republicans seeking to take over when District Attorney David Prater retires in January. Two Democrats are in the race. The primary election is Tuesday.

Gieger, an assistant Oklahoma County district attorney, said Calvey, a former state representative, "has a history of enriching himself through questionable means."

He also described Calvey as a strong defender of Epic Charter Schools and questioned if the payment was for lobbying work. Calvey was registered as a lobbyist for two weeks in 2019.

"The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation flagged this payment as one of several questionable, and potentially criminal, expenditures," Gieger said.

A forensic accounting services company hired by the OSBI identified the payments to Kevin J. Calvey PC and 21 other vendors as high risk, according to the affidavit. The payments totaled $13,902,203.

The forensic company gave the high risk classification to vendors it could not verify, vendors whose operations were unclear and vendors that provided services that are not relevant to running an educational institution.

It also gave the classification to vendors whose payments appeared to be excessive.

Calvey characterized Gieger's criticism of him as a baseless attack from an opponent who is "far behind in the polls."