Oklahoma City teacher appearing on 'The Bachelor'

An elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City is among 22 women vying for the bachelor in the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”
Identified in press materials as Serene (age 26), this is how she is described in a bio provided by ABC:
“Serene’s spirit is robust and her passion is strong. When she’s not making a difference in her student’s lives, she loves to spend time relaxing with close friends or planning her next big adventure. Serene knows her worth and what she needs to be happy. When it comes to relationships, she wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back. Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable, and ready to have a big family. Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give, so we can’t wait to see if she finds our Bachelor a worthy recipient.”
The next episode airs Monday, Jan. 10.
On the season’s first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a “dream” Beverly Hills birthday party.