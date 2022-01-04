 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma City teacher appearing on 'The Bachelor'
0 Comments

Oklahoma City teacher appearing on 'The Bachelor'

  • 0
Bachelor and Serene

Serene, a 26-year-old teacher from Oklahoma City, is among 22 women pursuing Clayton Echard on ABC's "The Bachelor." ABC/John Fleenor

 Jimmie Tramel

An elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City is among 22 women vying for the bachelor in the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Identified in press materials as Serene (age 26), this is how she is described in a bio provided by ABC:

“Serene’s spirit is robust and her passion is strong. When she’s not making a difference in her student’s lives, she loves to spend time relaxing with close friends or planning her next big adventure. Serene knows her worth and what she needs to be happy. When it comes to relationships, she wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back. Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable, and ready to have a big family. Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give, so we can’t wait to see if she finds our Bachelor a worthy recipient.”

The next episode airs Monday, Jan. 10.

On the season’s first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a “dream” Beverly Hills birthday party.

'The Bachelor'

The 22 women vying for the bachelor’s heart on the current season of ABC's 'The Bachelor' are:

Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif.

Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif.

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.

Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.

Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.

Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.

Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif.

Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.

Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.

Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va.

Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.

Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.

Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.

Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.

Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford, Conn.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys
OSU Sports Extra

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

  • Updated

Brennan Presley said the 2021 Cowboys were “the closest I have been with a team since high school.” Tay Martin, following his three-touchdown performance, called OSU’s chemistry this fall “unmatched.”

Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead

OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert