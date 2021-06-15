Oklahoma City Pride Festival will be tour launch point for Greyson Chance

Chance, talking about his long-awaited return to the road, said this: “Not being able to play shows in over a year has been challenging, difficult and heart-wrenching. Considering my favorite part about being an artist is being on stage, I am overwhelmed with happiness that I am finally able to get back out on the road again. I want to assure my fans that we will be celebrating the return of live music safely, but that my show will in fact be that, a celebration. We have been through such a devastating time the past year, and I am ready to bring some much deserved light back into the world one show at a time. My fans need it, and so do I.”