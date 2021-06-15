 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City Pride Festival will be tour launch point for Greyson Chance
Oklahoma City Pride Festival will be tour launch point for Greyson Chance

Greyson Chance

Greyson Chance, shown at the 2019 "Home for the Holidays" benefit in Los Angeles, is launching a world tour in his home state.

 Jimmie Tramel

Oklahoma music artist Greyson Chance will return to the road with a Trophies World Tour that will launch with a June 25 headlining slot at the Oklahoma City Pride Festival.

Chance, an Edmond native, will perform in major cities across North America before taking the tour to Europe, South America and then back to North America.

Chance, talking about his long-awaited return to the road, said this: “Not being able to play shows in over a year has been challenging, difficult and heart-wrenching. Considering my favorite part about being an artist is being on stage, I am overwhelmed with happiness that I am finally able to get back out on the road again. I want to assure my fans that we will be celebrating the return of live music safely, but that my show will in fact be that, a celebration. We have been through such a devastating time the past year, and I am ready to bring some much deserved light back into the world one show at a time. My fans need it, and so do I.”

The tour gets its name from Chance’s new EP ("Trophies"), which will be released June 25 via Arista Records.

For more information, go to greysonchancemusic.com.

