Oklahoma City hospitals turn to overflow tents as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Borin said he expects a large surge in COVID-19 patients will come toward the end of the month.

“We erected the tents to be proactive,” he said. “My hope and prayer is that we never have to step foot inside.”

In the spring, Mercy erected a temporary structure outside its emergency department. The structure that can hold up to nine patients opens when the emergency room is at capacity, and those additional beds have been used several times in past week, said Mercy spokeswoman Meredith Huggins.

Since Oct. 1, Mercy has added 43 medical surgical beds and 21 intensive care unit beds to respond to the increase in COVID-19 patients.

“Leaders at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City work daily to identify ways to create additional capacity inside the hospital,” Huggins said. “We have added beds by converting other areas of the hospital into patient care units and opened a previously closed unit, however, the challenge across the country and here is staffing those beds.”

More than half of the state’s hospital regions, including Oklahoma County, are in Tier 3 of the state’s four-tiered surge plan — meaning hospitals are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients and capacity is growing limited.