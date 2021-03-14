OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

2. “The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl” by Timothy Egan (Mariner Books)

3. “Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free” by Paulina Bren (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

7. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” by Bill Gates (Knopf Publishing Group)

8. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. “Mr. Humble and Dr. Butcher: A Monkey’s Head, the Pope’s Neuroscientist, and the Quest to Transplant the Soul” by Brandy Schillace (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)