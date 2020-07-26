FICTION
“Crooked Hallelujah” by Kelli Jo Ford (Grove Press)
“The Way We See Now” by Sam Joyner & Francine Ringold
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
“A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” by Hank Green (Dutton Books)
“An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
“The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs (William Morrow & Company)
“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
“28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)
“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)
“The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
NONFICTION
“Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump (Simon & Schuster)
“Ultrathin Reference Bible - KJV” by Holman Bible Staff (Holman Bibles)
“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton (Simon and Schuster)
“White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)
“Without Warning: The Blackwell Tornado of 1955” by Ginny Gorensen (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)
“How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
“In Love & In Danger: A Teen's Guide to Breaking Free of Abusive Relationships”by Barrie Levy (Seal Press)
“Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
“Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
“The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
“The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
“Peculiar Peril (Misadventures of Jonathan Lambshead, 1)” by Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)
“The World Needs More Purple People” by Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart (Random House Books for Young Readers)
“Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
“On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas (Balzar+Bray)
“Serafina and the Seven Stars” by Robert Beatty (Disney-Hyperion)
“Count Me In” by Varsha Bajaj (Nancy Paulsen Books)