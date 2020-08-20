FICTION
1. “The Butterfly Lampshade” by Aimee Bender (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
3. “Harrow the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com)
4. “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen (William Collins)
5. “Chances Are…” by Richard Russo (Vintage)
6. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Chiltern Publishing)
7. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)
8. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
9. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow & Company)
10. “Claude & Camille: A Novel of Monet” by Stephanie Cowell (Broadway Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary Trump (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)
5. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)
6. “Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots” by Morgan Jerkins (Harper)
7. “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism” by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday Books)
8. “Cross Country: A 3,700-Mile Run to Explore Unseen America” by Rickey Gates (Chronicle Books)
9. “Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth, and the Case of Two Missing Girls” by Jax Miller (Berkley Books)
10. “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own” by Eddie Glaude (Crown Publishing Group)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
2. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
3. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
4. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
5. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Puffin Books)
6. “How Do Dinosaurs Say I Love You?” by Jane Yolen (Blue Sky Press)
7. “Hold My Hand Mama” by Gabrielle Martin (LivCo Creative, LLC)
8. “A Peculiar Peril” by Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
9. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
10. “Pete the Kitty’s First Day of Preschool” by James Dean (HarperFestival)