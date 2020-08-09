FICTION
1. “House of the Rising Sun” by Richard Cox (Night Shade Books)
2. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
4. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
5. “Crooked Hallelujah” by Kelli Jo Ford (Grove Press)
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)
7. “Claude & Camille: A Novel of Monet” by Stephanie Cowell (Broadway Books)
8. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
9. “The Substance of All Things” by Sam Harris (Sam Harris)
10. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Hell in the Heartland” by Jax Miller (Berkley Books)
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
4. “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism” by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday Books)
5. “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Rich Rothstein (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
6. “Intimations: Six Essays” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Books)
7. “Building a Storybrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson (One World)
9. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (OneWorld)
10. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
2. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
3. “A Peculiar Peril” by Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)
4. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
5. “We Will Rock Our Classmates” by Ryan Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)
6. “What Is a Presidential Election?” by Douglas Yacka (Penguin Workshop)
7. “The Christmas Star from Afar” by Natalie Ard (Star from Afar)
8. “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi (Kokila)
9. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzar+Bray)
10. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.