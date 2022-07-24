OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories” by Chelsea T. Hicks (Unnamed Press)

3. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

7. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “One’s Company” by Ashley Hutson (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Oklahoma Pride: Working Together for the Well-Being of All Oklahomans” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

2. “Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me” by Ada Calhoun (Grove Press)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “ABCs of Oklahoma Sooner Football” by David Patterson (Self-Published)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

7. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

8. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

10. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “I Slept in My Bed Last Night” by Sammy D. Wallace III (WF Publications)

2. “No One Is Alone” by Rachel Vincent (Bloomsbury YA)

3. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

4. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

5. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)

6. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “Powwow Day” by Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

8. “Heartstopper: Volume 3“ by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

9. “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

10. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)