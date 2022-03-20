OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton (Little Brown and Company)

2. “Pearl Awaits the Tide: A Pearls Before Swine Treasury” by Stephan Pastis (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

3. “Shadows Reel” by C. J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “The Leopard Is Loose” by Stephan Harrigan (Knopf Publishing Group)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers (Unbound)

8. “Steal” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

10. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie (Gallery Books)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr (William Morrow & Company)

4. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

5. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids about Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!” by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Plata Publishing)

6. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. “Dessert Can Save the World: Stories, Secrets, and Recipes for a Stubbornly Joyful Existence” by Christina Tosi (Harmony)

8. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America's Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

9. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Little Blue Bridge” by Brenda Maier (Scholastic Press)

2. “The Little Red Fort” by Brenda Maier (Scholastic Press)

3. “Peeping Beauty” by Brenda Maier (Aladdin Paperbacks)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

5. “Squirrel Do Bad” by Stephan Pastis (Aladdin Paperbacks)

6. “Timmy Failure: Now Look What You’ve Done” by Stephan Pastis (Candlewick Press)

7. “Timmy Failure: We Meet Again” by Stephan Pastis (Candlewick Press)

8. “A is for Astronaut: An Out-Of-This-World Alphabet Adventure” by Jennifer Lavasseur (Silver Dolphin Books)

9. “Extraordinary Jane” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

10. “Sisters of the Winter Wood” by Rena Rossner (Redhook)