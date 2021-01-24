OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

3. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life” by George Saunders (Random House)

4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “52 Weeks to Prosperity Ask Peggy Doviak: What Your Accountant, Banker, Broker & Financial Adviser May Not Tell You” by Peggy Doviak (Roadrunner Press)

8. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

10. “Without Warning: The Blackwell Tornado of 1955” by Ginny Gorensen and Bob Burke (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULTS