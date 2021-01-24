OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Devil’s Rope” by Tim Washburn (Pinnacle Books)
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
4. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Book)
5. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
6. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
8. “Star Wars: Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule (Del Rey Books)
9. “The Prophets” by Robert Jones, Jr. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “The Liar’s Dictionary” by Eley Williams (Doubleday Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
3. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life” by George Saunders (Random House)
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
7. “52 Weeks to Prosperity Ask Peggy Doviak: What Your Accountant, Banker, Broker & Financial Adviser May Not Tell You” by Peggy Doviak (Roadrunner Press)
8. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)
10. “Without Warning: The Blackwell Tornado of 1955” by Ginny Gorensen and Bob Burke (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULTS
1. “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (Feiwel & Friends)
2. “The Ruins of Gorlan: Book 1” by John Flanagan (Puffin Books)
3. “Oona” by Kelly DiPucchio (Katherine Tegen Books)
4. “Clues to the Universe” by Christina Li (Quill Tree Books)
5. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
6. “The Ickabog” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
7. “What We’ll Build: Plans for Our Together Future” by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel Books)
8. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
9. “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
10. “Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books)