FICTION
1.“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
2.“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
3.“An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
4.“Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
5. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
6. “The Substance of All Things” by Sam Harris (Sam Harris)
7. “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See (Scribner Book Company)
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
10. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)
NONFICTION
1. “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
2. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. “The Room Where it Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
5. “The Vapors” by David Hill (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
6. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)
7. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (Waterbrook Press)
8. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
9. “Black Wall Street” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
10. “The Burning” by Tim Madigan (St. Martin’s Griffin)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
2. “The Bad Guys in Dawn of the Underlord” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)
3. “Dream It, Believe it, Manatee Patty” by Jenny Rose (Archway Publishing)
4. “You Are My Happy” by Hoda Kotb (Harper)
5. “Because of the Rabbit” by Cynthia Lord (Scholastic Press)
6. “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt (Philomel Books)
7. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (HarperCollins)
8. “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas (Balzar+Bray)
9. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
10. “InvestiGators” by John Patrick Green (First Second)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.