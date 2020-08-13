FICTION
1.“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
2.“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
3.“Docile” by KM Szpara (Tor.com)
4.“Claude & Camille: A Novel of Monet” by Stephanie Cowell (Broadway Books)
5.“Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)
6.“This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
7.“The Living Dead” by George Romero & Daniel Kraus (Tor Books)
8.“Animal Farm” by George Orwell (Signet Book)
9.“The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks Landmark)
10.“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
NONFICTION
1.“Mr. Know It All” by John Waters (Picador USA)
2.“The Great Oklahoma Swindle” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
3.“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
4.“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
5.“Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth, and the Case of Two Missing Girls” by Jax Miller (Berkley Books)
6.“Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)
7.“So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)
8.“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type Books)
9.“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
10.“The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough (Simon and Schuster)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1.“Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
2.“Hello, Future Me” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Inc.)
3.“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
4.“Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
5.“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
6. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (Harper)
7.“Investigators” by John Patrick Green (First Second)
8.“The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)
9.“Still Life With Tornado” by A. S. King (Penguin Books)
10.“On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas (Balzar+Bray/Harperteen)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.