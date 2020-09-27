OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Lydie’s Ghost” by Bob Perry (Createspace Independent Publishing Platform)
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
3. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing)
4. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Penguin Books)
5. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
6. “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books)
7. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
9. “You Have Arrived at Your Destination” by Amor Towles (IBD Publishing)
10. “For the Best” by Vanessa Lillie (Thomas & Mercer)
NONFICTION
1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Stakes is High: Life After the American Dream” by Mychal Denzel Smith (Bold Type Books)
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
4. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
5. “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)
6. “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” by Peter Strzok (Houghton Mifflin)
7. “Liar’s Circus: A Strange and Terrifying Journey Into the Upside-Down World of Trump’s Maga Rallies” by Carl Hoffman (Custom House)
8. “Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Mayhem at America’s Most Storied Hospital” by David Oshinsky (Anchor Books)
9. “Everything is Spiritual: Who We Are and What We’re Doing Here” by Rob Bell (St. Martin’s Essentials)
10. “Eat a Peach: A Memoir” by David Chang (Clarkson Potter Publishers)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “Slay” by Brittney Morris (Simon Pulse)
3. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
4. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
5. “Wild Symphony” by Dan Brown (Rodale Kids)
6. “Everything Sad Is Untrue: (A True Story)” by Daniel Nayeri (Levine Querido)
7. “Heart on Pluto” by Karl Jones (Penguin Workshop)
8. “Sulwe” by Lupita Nyong’o (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
9. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
10. “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi (Kokila)
