OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “This Land Is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s” by Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear (Avery Publishing Group)

7. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

8. “Cosmic Queries: Startalk’s Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We’re Going” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson and James Trefil (National Geographic Society)

9. “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” by Willie Nelson (Harper Horizon)

10. “Bud & Me: The True Adventures of the Abernathy Boys” by Alta Abernathy (Dove Creek Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT