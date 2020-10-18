OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam (Ecco Press)
2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing)
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
5. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
8. “Lovecraft Country” by Matt Ruff (Harper Perennial)
9. “Battle Ground” by Jim Butcher (Ace Books)
10. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
3. “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change” by Maggie Smith (Atria/One Signal Publishers)
4. “The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes” by Zachary D. Carter (Random House)
5. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame)
6. “The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III” by Peter Baker (Doubleday Books)
7. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter Publishers)
8. “Vesper Flights” by Helen MacDonald (Grove Press)
9. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)
10. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Mostly Monsterly” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
2. “Fox & Rabbit” by Beth Ferry (Amulet Books)
3. “Fox & Rabbit Make Believe” by Beth Ferry (Amulet Books)
4. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
5. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
6. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Cougarpants” by Tammi Sauer (Dragonfly Books)
7. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
8. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
9. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
10. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever — Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!