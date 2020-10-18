3. “Fox & Rabbit Make Believe” by Beth Ferry (Amulet Books)

4. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

6. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Cougarpants” by Tammi Sauer (Dragonfly Books)

7. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

8. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

9. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

10. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever — Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

