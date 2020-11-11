 Skip to main content
Oklahoma artist celebrates opening of National Native American Veterans Memorial

When Oklahoma artist Harvey Pratt selected the Washington, D.C., site for the National Native American Veterans Memorial, a good omen seemed to validate his choice.

“A hawk came out of the southwest, and he landed right on the location that I chose. He landed right on the edge of the water and he jumped around. I said, ‘Look at him, he’s dancing. He’s dancing around where we chose our grounds.’ And then he flew up and landed in a tree above the Path of Life, and he stayed there for an hour. He stayed there for an hour while we walked around and talked about it. And everybody said, ‘That’s a great sign,’” Pratt said.

“My great-great-grandfather’s Indian name was Red-Tailed Hawk, and my oldest brother Charles’ Indian name was Red-Tailed Hawk. I said, ‘My ancestors came down here to approve of this,’ and now that hawk shows up all the time.”

Starting Wednesday, the hawk won’t have the newest landmark on the National Mall to himself.

Going on

The National Native American Veterans Memorial virtual opening ceremony is going online Wednesday at americanindian.si.edu/visit/washington/nnavmop and www.youtube.com/user/SmithsonianNMAI. The memorial is on the grounds of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and will be free to visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting Wednesday, which is Veterans Day.

